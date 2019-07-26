Amtrak will offer non-stop NYC to Washington D.C. service in the fall

With summer kinda, sorta starting to wind down; it’s time to start thinking about that fall getaway.

Yesterday, Amtrak officially announced that it will be offering non-stop services from NYC’s Penn Station to DC’s Union Station starting the first day of fall, aka Monday, September 23rd. The new route, dubbed the Acela Nonstop, will have times leaving NYC starting at 6:35am to arrive in Washington D.C. about 3 hours later.

We're proud to announce the launch of Acela Nonstop, a new offering with direct service between Washington Union Station (WAS) and New York Penn Station (NYP), beginning Monday, Sept. 23, with tickets now available! https://t.co/RnGvHyLtjc pic.twitter.com/qxHQ7cMGv6 — Amtrak (@Amtrak) July 25, 2019

But is it actually worth the hype? The current and continuous Acela route to DC will only be a mere 15 minutes longer and the ticket prices will be exactly the same, compared to the new nonstop service. Plus, this new service will just be available on weekdays.

While we all welcome more opportunities to get out of the city quicker than anyone else and are grateful that Amtrak added a new service for those who will use it on a regular basis; New Yorkers would probably be more excited if this service was offered all week long. Don’t @ me.