Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Amtrak will offer non-stop NYC to Washington D.C. service in the fall
News / Transport & Travel

Amtrak will offer non-stop NYC to Washington D.C. service in the fall

By Hannah Streck Posted: Friday July 26 2019, 11:59am

Amtrak Acela, NYC to DC
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Ryan Staely

With summer kinda, sorta starting to wind down; it’s time to start thinking about that fall getaway

Yesterday, Amtrak officially announced that it will be offering non-stop services from NYC’s Penn Station to DC’s Union Station starting the first day of fall, aka Monday, September 23rd. The new route, dubbed the Acela Nonstop, will have times leaving NYC starting at 6:35am to arrive in Washington D.C. about 3 hours later. 

But is it actually worth the hype? The current and continuous Acela route to DC will only be a mere 15 minutes longer and the ticket prices will be exactly the same, compared to the new nonstop service. Plus, this new service will just be available on weekdays. 

While we all welcome more opportunities to get out of the city quicker than anyone else and are grateful that Amtrak added a new service for those who will use it on a regular basis; New Yorkers would probably be more excited if this service was offered all week long. Don’t @ me.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Hannah Streck 46 Posts

Hannah is the Senior Digital Producer at Time Out. She drinks way too much red wine (for the health reasons... duh) and has been known to make her friends laugh on occasion. Follow her at @im_a_palindrome.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest