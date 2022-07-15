Amtrak's direct train from NYC to Vermont is back with new stops!

Getting to a lush escape in Vermont from NYC just got even easier.

Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express, which returned last summer after a year of suspension due to the pandemic, has just added more stops and is running some specials you'll want to take advantage of this summer!

The train has been traveling directly to Rutland, Vermont on the daily, but now it has stops in Burlington, Middlebury and Vergennes. The service departs Burlington daily at 10:10am and arrives at Moynihan Train Hall at New York Penn Station in New York City at 5:45pm. Going Northbound, the Ethan Allen Express will depart Penn Station at 2:21pm daily with arrival in Burlington at 9:55pm.

It all kicks off at 10:10am on Friday, July 29, with a celebratory event at Burlington’s Union Station, and to celebrate, there will be $1 ticketed train fares within Vermont on the Ethan Allen Express, limited shuttle service on the day of the event for return transportation to Burlington from Vergennes for ticketed passengers.

The trip itself is pleasant with scenic views of the Hudson Valley and lush countryside as well as amenities you'll need like free Wi-Fi, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (there's no need for “airplane mode”), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, a café car, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and the option to take a bike with a reservation (and $20 fee).

"Passengers who want to experience the beauty, outdoor fun, and diverse offerings of Middlebury, Vergennes, and Burlington or travel to New York City can now do so sustainably, without being in bumper-to-bumper traffic, and while taking in some of the best views in the country via Amtrak,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “The extension of service to Burlington highlights the continued growth in demand for train travel throughout this country, and we are proud to meet this demand with our partners at AOT.”

This summer Amtrak will have 50% promotional fares on the Ethan Allen Express when you book by July 19 for a trip between July 29 and September 5. Tickets can be booked through Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, and through 1-800-USA-RAIL.

Safe and pleasant travels!