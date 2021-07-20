You can now take a direct train from NYC to Vermont

Looking for a woodsy escape? Well, taking one from NYC just got a lot easier.

Two famous train lines to Vermont were finally restored yesterday after over a year with no service. Both the Vermonter and the Ethan Allen Express resumed service on July 19, with tickets for the opening week going for a mere $1. (It had previously ceased service in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.)

While the Vermonter provides daily service from Washington to St. Albans, Vermont, the Ethan Allen Express runs daily from New York to Rutland, Vermont. A ceremony that took place yesterday celebrated that the trains would be running once again.

"The state of Vermont has so much to offer — and customers can experience the state and the summer in a variety of ways, as we celebrate the return of The Vermonter and Ethan Allen Express," Ray Lang, Amtrak's vice president of state-supported services, said in a statement. "We hope residents and visitors can join us at our events and can have a safe and relaxing trip whether it's to see friends and family, see or stay in one of the state's many charming towns, go on a food tour, enjoy an outdoor biking or hiking adventure, or more."



Tickets for the returned route between NYC and Vermont can now be purchased on the Amtrak site. Looking for other great trips from NYC? Check out our roundups of the best weekend trips from NYC and the best day trips from NYC.