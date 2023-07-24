A three day weekend is the perfect opportunity to bid farewell to summer. While we’re sad for summer to end, Labor Day gives us a chance to celebrate with one last hurrah. It’s never too soon to start planning an amazing Labor Day getaway from NYC, so check out these options, from relaxing to adventurous.

While there are plenty of day trips from NYC that can scratch the itch, the long weekend is enough time to squeeze in a weekend getaway. Looking for some culture? Head to the Hamptons. Partial to the outdoors? The Adirondacks are for you. If you’re more of a shorebird, consider Wildwood or Fire Island. Sure, you could hit up the best beaches in NYC or salute the summer at an outdoor bar or beer garden, but to squeeze every last drop out of summer, start planning one of these Labor Day getaways from NYC today.

