It's (finally) time to move on from glamping and embrace luxury hotel living... on wheels.

New York-based startup Moliving Inc. created what it claims to be the first-ever hotel room "on wheels." The first model unit of the invention is scheduled to take up residence at the Hurley House, a luxury eco-resort in Hudson Valley, later this this winter.

"The traditional hotel development model has proven its success for generations. Now, lifestyle habits and travel behaviors have greatly shifted. We are spearheading the change with our mobile units and proprietary technology to continue to adapt," said the company's founder and CEO, Jordan Bem, in an official press release. "Moliving is accommodating by design, its flexibility feeds the desire to roam freely helping the industry to embrace the nomadic, adventure seeking traveler of today who still wants all the benefits of the traditional five-star accommodation."

We must admit that the concept is pretty cool. The units are built by modular fabricators, which means that hotels and resorts could potentially shift the number of rooms they have available each season. (SG Blocks, the company that constructed the various pop-up COVID-19 clinics that were roaming around town last year, is behind this project as well.)

The 400-square-feet units are each 45 feet long and include two outdoor decks, each one measuring at 120 square feet. Cool stuff, indeed.

But it is what is inside each unit that makes the project truly unique. Floor-to-ceiling windows, spa-inspired bathrooms, wood-clad furniture and convertible beds outfit each room. The in-unit amenities are also amazing: think wireless speakers, USB ports, Wi-Fi, smart TVs, electronically controlled shades, an in-room safe and a private bar. Be prepare to never want to leave your rented space.

Check out photos of the very first unit below:

