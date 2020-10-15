The best places to go glamping near NYC
Trade in the hustle bustle of the city for gorgeous greenery at these luxurious places to go glamping near NYC
There are plenty of things to do outside in New York City, but sometimes you really just have to get out of town. Whether you want to escape to nature for a long week or just go for quick weekend trip, read on for our list for the best places to go glamping near NYC, from wild yurts and Scandi retreats to gorgeous lakeside properties.
Tentrr
If you’re looking for a secluded camping experience but aren’t quite ready to 100 percent commit to thing like… setting up your own tent or bringing all of your supplies or really being THAT far away from help if you need it, then this is definitely the service for you. The company acts as a sort of Airbnb for fully-rigged campsites with gorgeous canvas tents set up and waiting for you in pristine locations like mountaintop meadows and deep forests. Amenities vary based on site but many include adirondack chairs, fire pits, benches, wood stoves and trash cans. After you book, you can get in touch with your “campkeeper,” the private landowner who owns the property, to make sure you pack everything you need for your wilderness adventure (Super helpful so you know exactly what you’re getting into). Add-ons are available for sites ranging from propane stoves and sun showers to boats for exploring nearby waterways. Basically, you’re able to customize your camping getaway to make it as chic or as rustic as you want.
Yurt in Upstate New York
You’ll get your very own private river and mini waterfall with this glorious yurt, locaed just a couple of hours from NYC. But if you want to make sure you’re nice and toasty? Then make a beeline for your wood-fired hot tub, on the beautiful and expansive lawn. This place is in the middle of nowhere so if privacy is your thing then this is definitely worth checking out but it’s got plenty of mod cons, too–think iPhone projectors and Bose speakers. Lovely.
Brooktondale Airbnb
Well, look at that view for starters. But that’s not the only reason to book this brilliantly rustic Airbnb in the little hamlet of Brooktondale. If you’re up for a pretty serious return to nature then you might like the fact that beyond the hot water, lighting and electricity at the bath house, it’s very basic here. And yes, that means no wi-fi... in fact, your carrier might struggle out here, too. Unplug aaaaaand relax.
Mini campsite in the Catskills
There are four tents in this charming little campsite in the Catskills and boy are they dreamy. You’ll be out glamping in the wild (you’re two minutes from Hemlock Falls) but there are plenty of creature comfortsm too... we’re talking queen-sized beds with lux linen, covered decks, BBQ grills and fire pits. Make sure your bring your walking boots–it’s a short hike in.
Collective Governors Island
Governors Island’s Collective Retreats outpost is the ultimate urban camping experience. After you unwind on the short ferry ride to the historic, car-free isle, check in to one of the luxe lodgings right on the harbor. This getaway includes running water, 1,500-plus thread-count sheets and electricity. Plus, the on-site restaurant Three Peaks Lodge serves drinks and food throughout the day, with glittering views of downtown Manhattan just across the harbor.
Terra Glamping
This East Hampton site has 30 luxurious tents, furnished with queen-size memory-foam mattresses, down bedding, and six-foot-long decks featuring outdoor seating and waterfront views.
Gather Greene
This nouveau nature retreat offers 17 cedar “tiny houses” with minimalist pine interiors. Amenities comprise a circle of hammocks, a firepit and a picnic area, plus an architecturally stunning event pavilion.
Eastwind
This Scandinavia-inspired getaway houses three newly built A-frame micro-cabins, called “Lushnas.” The chic, triangular pods tender private bathrooms as well as glass windows that face Windham Mountain.