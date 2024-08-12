An affordable housing lottery just opened near Hudson Yards

We recently reported that Hudson Yards has the highest median sale price in the city at the moment, around $7.5 million. With prices like that, living in the new-ish neighborhood is largely off-limits to a wide swath of New Yorkers.

But a new affordable housing lottery in the neighborhood is opening up the chance to live in or near the tony neighborhood very soon.

Where is it?

The Maybury at 550 10th Avenue at West 41st Street.

How many units are available?

114 units out of 453 residences in the 46-story building.

What units are available?

Forty-two studios; 44 one-bedrooms; 28 two-bedrooms. Five percent of units are set aside for residents with mobility issues while 2% is set aside for those with vision and hearing disability. Community Board residents get 20% of the units while NYC employees will get 5%.

Overall, the affordable housing units make up over 20,000 square feet of “best in class” indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including a 45th-floor rooftop sky lounge and fitness club with resident lounges and co-working spaces. (Additional fees apply for storage and access to the terrace, lounge, recreation rooms including co-working spaces and fitness center.)

Rendering: courtesy NYC Housing Connect

Rendering: courtesy NYC Housing Connect

Rendering: courtesy NYC Housing Connect

How much do they cost?

It depends on income and household size, but the studios will be listed between $1,655 to $3,015 per month; the one-bedrooms will be listed at $1,769 to $3,225 per month; the two-bedrooms will be listed at $2,114 to $3,861 per month.

Tenants are responsible for electricity. Rent includes gas, heat, and hot water.

What else do we know about this building?

There is a 24-hour attended lobby, personal concierge services, a rooftop sky lounge, an eighth-floor amenity suite with a co-working lounge, conference rooms, work stations and phone booths, an eighth-floor fitness club and yoga studio, outdoor terraces with barbecues and an outdoor movie screen, a fourth-floor “Abode by Gotham” amenity lounge, a package room with cold storage, resident storage, bike storage, a pet spa, a common laundry room, resident event programming and Gotham Card Perks.

What’s nearby?

Obviously, Hudson Yards is a few blocks south with all of its retail and dining options as well as the performing arts center, The Shed, all of which you can see here.

But also, the apartment building is near Birdland Jazz, Yotel New York, the Manhattan Plaza Health Club, and near some big transit hubs—the Lincoln Tunnel, Port Authority and the Times Square subway station. Most dining is over one block on Ninth Avenue.

How do I qualify?

Your household income must be between $59,280 and $209,625. Qualified applicants will be required to meet additional selection criteria and those who live in NYC get a preference for apartments.

Graphic: courtesy NYC Housing Connect

How do I apply and by what date?

To apply, you have to create an account on NYC Housing Connect, the main portal for the city’s affordable housing lotteries.

If you’re interested in throwing your hat into the ring to this affordable housing lottery, make sure to act fast—they tend to be pretty competitive and this building’s prime location probably means that the units won’t take long to get snatched up. The lottery ends on October 9, 2024.