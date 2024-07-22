An affordable housing lottery just opened up on the Brooklyn waterfront

As much as we love Brooklyn, the rents are getting way out of hand—especially if you’re a little pickier about living somewhere with air conditioning and no roaches. Luckily, the city still has programs that set aside a certain amount of units in brand-new luxury buildings for all of us who aren’t millionaires (yet).

One waterfront building in Brooklyn, The Dupont, is now accepting applications to its affordable housing lottery that would make it significantly cheaper to rent there.

Where is it?

The Dupont is located at 16 Dupont Street in Greenpoint.

How many units are available?

115 affordable housing units are available out of the 381 units in the building.

Five percent of affordable housing units in the buildings have been set apart for people with mobility-related disabilities, 20% have been set aside for Community Board Residents and 5% are for NYC employees, according to NYC Housing Connect.

What units are available?

Twenty-eight studios, 29 one-bedroom and 58 two-bedroom apartments are available.

How much do they cost?

This lottery seems a bit costlier than others. It depends on income and household size, but the studios will be listed between $1,782 to $3,128 per month; the one-bedrooms will be listed at $1,904 to $3,345 per month; the two-bedrooms will be listed at $2,272 to $4,001 per month.

How do I qualify?

To apply, you have to create an account on NYC Housing Connect, the main portal for the city’s affordable housing lotteries.

Your household must make between $64,012 and $218,010 in order to qualify. If you’re interested, you can apply online through the portal or you can request an application by mail in a self-addressed envelope to The Dupont Apartments C/O Reside Affordable, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211.

What else do we know about this building?

The Dupont is the Rockefeller Group’s first residential rental tower at 41 stories tall and was created in partnership with Park Tower Group at Greenpoint Landing, a 22-acre planned community in North Brooklyn, according to the Rockefeller Group website. The building is set to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

It also has an impressive array of amenities, including a pool, gym, recreational room, media room, game room, party room, business center, shared laundry room, dog washing station, children’s playroom, and more. Best of all, every unit is equipped with a washer and dryer!

What’s nearby?

The Dupont is located at the northern tip of Greenpoint, a neighborhood that’s known for its blossoming culinary scene and calm, residential vibe, while still having easy access to Williamsburg and Queens. If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll be within walking distance of Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop as well as Karczma, one of the most iconic Polish restaurants in the city. Check out our full guide to Greenpoint here.

How do I apply and by what date?

If you’re interested in throwing your hat into the ring to this affordable housing lottery, make sure to act fast—they tend to be pretty competitive and this building’s prime location probably means that the units won’t take long to get snatched up. The lottery ends on September 18, 2024.