The Lower East Side continues to be one of the coolest neighborhoods in New York City, boasting good restaurants (Fish Cheeks and Golden Diner, for instance) and cultural hotspots like the Tenement Museum, the New Museum and yes, even Dimes Square. Living there, however, is hella expensive. According to RentHop.com, the average monthly rent price in 2024 was $3,300 for a studio with the median price at about $5,825.

That’s why when an affordable housing lottery opens there, we must alert everyone! Props to New York Yimby for reporting the lottery first.

Where is it?

The lottery is for the Attorney Street Apartments, a new residential building at 165 Broome Street, which is within easy walking distance to Essex Market, the Delancey Street - Essex Street Subway Station (F, M, J and Z lines), Chinatown, Little Italy, (and conveniently) Target and Trader Joe’s.

How many units are available?

It has 235 units with 196 set aside for affordable housing.

What units are available?

Designed by Handel Architects, the building has studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.

Each apartment has luxury vinyl tile, engineered stone countertops and white appliances, according to the listing.

Photograph: NYC Housing Connect

Photograph: NYC Housing Connect

Photograph: NYC Housing Connect

How much do they cost?

The cost depends on income and household size, but the studios will be listed between $454 to $1,709 per month; the one-bedrooms will be listed at $577 to $2,145 per month; the two-bedrooms will be listed at $680 to $2,563 per month; and the three-bedroom will be listed at $774 to $2,949 per month.

How do I qualify?

The units are available for residents at 30% to 80% of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $18,480 to $154,080.

At 30% of the AMI, there are 34 units for incomes between from $18,480 to $57,780.



At 50% of the AMI, there are 46 units for incomes between from $37,543 to $96,300.



At 70% of the AMI, there are 53 units for incomes between from $53,520 to $134,820.



At 80% of the AMI, there are 63 units for incomes between from $61,509 to $154,080.

What else do we know about this building?

It has an on-site resident super, a resident lounge, an elevator, bike storage, a package room, and a card-operated laundry room.

What’s nearby?

You can catch the F, M, J and Z trains at the Delancey Street - Essex Street Subway Station and take the M14A-SBS, M9 buses nearby.

As mentioned earlier, Essex Market, Target and an across-the-street Trader Joe’s are nearby as well as Metrograph cinema, the Abrons Art Center/Henry Street Settlement, and everything there is to do in Chinatown and Little Italy.

How do I apply and by what date?

You can apply here by August 28, 2024.