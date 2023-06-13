An all-you-can-eat sushi buffet is coming to midtown

Endless appetite for sushi? This new restaurant's got you.

Raosu Hotpot & Sushi is slated to open in midtown Manhattan at 310 West 38th Street on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The expansive eatery with a luxe dining room and menu to match will offer a new type of buffet-style dining to satiate your sushi needs.

At Raosu, $69.95 gets you unlimited hot pot and sushi, with options including snowflake beef short ribs, oysters, tiger prawns, organic pork belly, and prairie chicken from the hot pot menu, along with classic rolls and sashimi from the sushi menu. The offerings are all very hot or very cold, i.e. not your typical lukewarm mystery meat so iconic to the classic American buffet.

The 10,000-square-foot restaurant offers 200 seats across three dining areas, a sushi bar with an open kitchen, and a full bar. The 51-foot-high ceilings give the space a bright and spacious feel, plus plants, and chandelier curtains offer a touch of elegance.

Raosu Hotpot & Sushi

Raosu Hotpot & Sushi is the brainchild of Connie Zhang, the restaurateur behind the popular Royal Queen Chinese banquet restaurant in Flushing and the Shanghainese restaurant Red Peony in Manhattan.

"Raosu Hotpot & Sushi is my vision for a dining experience that caters to the fast-paced, diverse lifestyle of New Yorkers while maintaining an unparalleled commitment to quality," Zhang said. "It's an exciting fusion of flavors and cultures, where every guest can partake in a culinary journey that transports them from the bustling streets of New York to the vibrant culinary landscapes of China and Japan."

To celebrate the soft opening, guests will be treated to one complimentary lobster dish per table, which raises the most wonderful question you can ask yourself this week: Would you rather fill up on lobster or sushi?