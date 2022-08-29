New York
Hutong
Photograph: Jason J Bonello

The 24 best restaurants in NYC’s Midtown Manhattan

Midtown may be best known for office buildings and tourists but it’s also home to some of the city’s best restaurants.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
&
Victoria Marin
For years, whenever someone’s asked for a restaurant recommendation in midtown, we’ve backed into the conversation with a list of caveats and requests that they don’t get their hopes too high. Midtown was for office lunch—assuming you even had the time for it—or maybe for a decent after-work happy hour. More recently, however, we’ve found countless good reasons to go out to eat and drink in Midtown on purpose. These new sushi spots, old favorite steakhouses and hidden-in-plain-sight dining destinations have us happily heading into the bustling neighborhood in the heart of Manhattan.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC

Best midtown restaurants

Indian Accent
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

3. Indian Accent

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Indian Accent’s chic, streamlined space has a stylish bar, a few cozy nooks for date night and long banquettes to accommodate larger parties. Dinner is served in three or four courses (for $80 or $95) with items like potato sphere chaat, tofu masala and ghee roast lamb.


Quality Meats
Photograph: Atsushi Tomioka

4. Quality Meats

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

Despite its address, Quality Meats is a hip, modern steakhouse with a downtown feel. The warm tones, exposed brick and Edison bulbs lend it this style, while the thick cuts of premium beef, seared to juicy perfection, keep loyal patrons coming back for more. Whether you’re there for date night or a lunch meeting, Quality Meats is a solid choice.

Hutong
Photograph: Jason J Bonello

5. Hutong

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Midtown East

Lovely Hutong sparkles all around its gleaming, cavernous space, including down its unique, dramatically lit wine hallway. Some of the Northern Chinese restaurant’s many highlights include the mapo tofu, a dumpling quartet, wok-tossed lobster and a new flaming Peking duck that’s only available by advance order four nights a week. 

The Modern
Photograph: Jessica Lin

6. The Modern

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

Good looks aren’t everything, but they’re serious business here, where tables overlook the MoMA’s sculpture garden and diners carve their meat with Porsche steak knives. The pre-fixe menus are as carefully curated as any museum show, so get an early reservation to look out at the garden while the sun’s still out.

Read more
Burger Joint at Le Parker Meridien
Photograph: David Rosenzweig

7. Burger Joint at Le Parker Meridien

  • Restaurants
  • Hamburgers
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

This small space recently repoened in its semi-hidden spot at the Thompson Central Park hotel—formerly the Parker Meridien. It’s a perfectly re-created burger emporium circa 1972, down to the “wood” paneling, vinyl booths and ingredients like Heinz ketchup and Arnold’s buns. The burgers are picture-perfect, too—juicy and flavorful with the perfect degree of char. 

Empellón
Photograph: Courtesy Empellón

8. Empellón

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

Empellón's 8,000-square-foot, 150-seat space features a ground-level dining room with bold, wall-spanning murals and a large balcony above. Must-try tacos are filled with pastrami, maitake mushrooms and lobster. Salads, fajitas and larger plates are also available. 

Halal Guys
Photograph: Courtesy Creative Commons/Flickr/Dan Nguyen

9. Halal Guys

Often imitated but never replicated, Halal Guys have become a critical component of any midtown bar night. If you happen to find yourself stumbling to the train after a long session at Jimmy’s Corner, its chicken over rice (with plenty of white and hot sauces) and gyros are well worth the detour—the blend of booze-absorbing starch and perfectly seasoned poultry makes for the perfect nightcap. A late-night visit might also help you avoid the lines that form at lunch time. 

Chemistry Room at Sushi Lab
Photograph: Courtesy of Jeremy Poon

10. Chemistry Room at Sushi Lab

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West

New to the outskirts of Times Square, this is an offshoot of Sushi Lab located several floors above on the Sanctuary Hotel’s rooftop, and it serves a 13-course omakase for $125. The chef’s selection, which recently included a tuna flight, sensational scallop preparation and silken slice of Wagyu beef rivals that of many much higher-priced options in Manhattan. 

Little Mad
Photograph: Courtesy HAND Hospitality

12. Little Mad

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown East

Home to one of NYC’s most Instagrammable and delicious new dishes,  a kaleidoscopic beef tartare, Little Mad incorporates Korean recipes and French techniques in a fun environment where flames flicker from the open kitchen and you crack open that previously mentioned appetizer with a little wooden hammer. 

Keens Steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Keens Steakhouse

13. Keens Steakhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

Keens is a New York City institution for a reason. The dark wood paneling, lush carpeting and impressive collection of clay pipes dating back to the 1800s makes you feel as if you’ve snuck into a Gatsby-era dinner club. The menu also boasts a bygone relic: the classic mutton chop, once a steakhouse staple but a tougher find today. 

The Grill
Photograph: Teddy Wolff

14. The Grill

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

The Grill has the kind of showy, hyper-personalized service and keen eye for detail that has come to define Major Food Group, the restaurant label also behind this, Carbone, Dirty French and Sadelle’s. Its branded blend of modern touches and nostalgic reverence has brought new light to the iconic former Four Seasons restaurant inside the Seagram Building. 

Read more
Gabriel Kreuther
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

15. Gabriel Kreuther

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

Michelin-starred chef Gabriel Kreuther is behind this palatial ode to French cuisine overlooking Bryant Park. As romantic as it is chic, Gabriel Kreuther restaurant is a dining experience. Every dish is expertly prepared and exquisitely presented. You can also swing by to his artisan chocolate shop, right next door.

Marea
Photograph: Courtesy Marea

16. Marea

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

It’s all about the octopus at chef Michael White’s Michelin-starred Columbus Circle eatery. White’s gift for coming up with endless, mouthwatering Italian seafood dishes—Marea is Italian for “tide”—is most evident in his light, fresh fusilli, tossed with red wine braised octopus and rich, buttery bone marrow. 

Read more
Le Bernardin
Photograph: Cinzia Reale-Caste

18. Le Bernardin

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

Still one of NYC's premier fine dining sestinations, Le Bernardin's seafood-focused menu is impressive to say the least. Its ambiance is also pure elegance, the wine list stretches for miles and the bartenders mix a mean classic cocktail.

Danji

19. Danji

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 2 of 4

Quietly tucked away on West 52nd Street, this innovative Korean hotspot shines like a true gem against a backdrop of chain restaurants. The menu is refined yet approachable, full of vegetarian options and lovingly prepared mainstays like scallion covered pork belly sliders and spicy chicken wings. 

Kuruma Zushi
Photograph: Filip Wolak

20. Kuruma Zushi

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

Just a hop, skip and jump down from Grand Central Station, Karuma Zushi has been delighting midtowners with classic, flavorful, fresh sushi and sashimi for nearly 40 years. The à la carte menu is loaded with freshwater eel, fatty tuna and Japanese sea urchin.

Read more
Hakata Tonton

22. Hakata Tonton

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • West Village
  • price 1 of 4

More than two years after the beloved West Village location closed at the start of the pandemic, Hakata TonTon officially reopened earlier this summer in a new Midtown South space complete with an expanded menu of izakaya-style small plates. Longtime fans will be comforted to know that the restaurant's succulent signature dishes remain, like the mentai gnocchi and the foie gras inari. 

Find more Midtown restaurants
Looking for somewhere to grab a drink?

