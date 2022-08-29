When it first opened in the last days of 2019, it was too late for Kochi to make it to any of that year’s major ‘best of’ lists. Still, it was terrific then and remains one of the best restaurants in NYC today. Its $135 seasonal tasting menu includes nine skewers fashioned after traditional Korean cuisine.
For years, whenever someone’s asked for a restaurant recommendation in midtown, we’ve backed into the conversation with a list of caveats and requests that they don’t get their hopes too high. Midtown was for office lunch—assuming you even had the time for it—or maybe for a decent after-work happy hour. More recently, however, we’ve found countless good reasons to go out to eat and drink in Midtown on purpose. These new sushi spots, old favorite steakhouses and hidden-in-plain-sight dining destinations have us happily heading into the bustling neighborhood in the heart of Manhattan.
