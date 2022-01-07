New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

An awesome 70-foot rocket is now in the middle of Times Square

It's a full-scale replica of Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne Rocket.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

The pretty big snowstorm that hit New York last night into this morning was clearly no match for the 70-foot-rocket that has now taken residence smack-dab in the middle of Times Square.

On view today until 8pm, the full-scale replica of Virgin Orbit's LauncherOneRocket is right in front of the Nasdaq Tower, on 43rd Street and Broadway, where the company's CEO, Dan Hart, is scheduled to ring the Nasdaq stock market opening bell.

Check out the massive rocket in all of its glory right here:

Not only will visitors be able to get up close and personal with the object, but, if in the area by 4:30pm, folks will also get to meet the Virgin Orbit team in person.

A bit about the rocket: according to an official press release, LauncherOne "combines proven technology with state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques to propel human curiosity to new heights."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Enan (@enan_nyc)

As mentioned, you've got limited time to catch the rocket in all of its glory so do make sure to stop by Times Square in the next few hours. And, since you'll be in the area, you might want to explore the best restaurants in Times Square and the best shopping destinations that the neighborhood has to offer. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.