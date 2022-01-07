An awesome 70-foot rocket is now in the middle of Times Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrey Lopez (@how__i_see_it_)

The pretty big snowstorm that hit New York last night into this morning was clearly no match for the 70-foot-rocket that has now taken residence smack-dab in the middle of Times Square.

On view today until 8pm, the full-scale replica of Virgin Orbit's LauncherOneRocket is right in front of the Nasdaq Tower, on 43rd Street and Broadway, where the company's CEO, Dan Hart, is scheduled to ring the Nasdaq stock market opening bell.

Check out the massive rocket in all of its glory right here:

We’re launching this Friday into new heights with @VirginOrbit and their LauncherOne joining us at the @Nasdaq MarketSite! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/9p75op5nAD — Nasdaq (@Nasdaq) January 7, 2022

Not only will visitors be able to get up close and personal with the object, but, if in the area by 4:30pm, folks will also get to meet the Virgin Orbit team in person.

A bit about the rocket: according to an official press release, LauncherOne "combines proven technology with state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques to propel human curiosity to new heights."

As mentioned, you've got limited time to catch the rocket in all of its glory so do make sure to stop by Times Square in the next few hours. And, since you'll be in the area, you might want to explore the best restaurants in Times Square and the best shopping destinations that the neighborhood has to offer.