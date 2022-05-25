An awesome new beach club is opening on Governors Island

350 tons of sand are being shipped in to create a tropical paradise in the middle of the New York Harbor.

Governors Island continues to be the hottest destination in New York this season, with a new beach club dubbed Gitano Island officially staking its claim in the area. The effort follows the Tulum-inspired tropical jungle restaurant, Gitano Garden of Love, that operated four successful seasons smack-dab in the middle of SoHo in Manhattan. The original iteration of the seasonal restaurant and beach club is actually based in the Mexican city.

Rendering courtesy of Gitano Island

The new venue on Governors Island will open in June and take over 27,000-square-feet of space on the island, right next to the ferry terminal overlooking the Manhattan skyline.

Warning: When visiting, you'll feel like you've traveled to Mexico via ferry. Expect 30-feet-tall coconut palm trees to line your surroundings, plus a mezcal bar, two dining patios, a state-of-the-art DJ tent and a VIP all centered around a serene water feature.

According to the New York Post, the team is shipping in 350 tons of sand in order to create the tropical paradise in the middle of the New York Harbor. James Gardner, the founder and CEO of Grupo Gitano, tells the outlet that, at the end of the season, he expects to donate all the plants and trees to the island itself or to local schools (the sand, though, will stay in place).

Rendering courtesy of Gitano Island

Just like the SoHo iteration of the project, this one will also feature giant disco balls, the iconic GITANO pink neon sign and delicious cocktails with kitschy names to the island.

Rendering courtesy of Gitano Island

Gitano Island will actually be the very first destination to serve dinner on Governors Island, thanks to the extended ferry service (6pm through midnight starting this summer).

The news follows the opening of the much-anticipated Italian luxury spa that has also taken residence on Governors Island—QC NY opened to much fanfare back in March—and the announcement that luxury glamping will also be back for the season.

Suddenly, we can't wait to spend the day on Governors Island.