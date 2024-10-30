Cheffing at some of New York’s most acclaimed restaurants, chef Tim Meyers’s resume ranges from Michelin-starred status, including Eleven Madison Park and Blanca, to neighborhood favorites including Roberta’s (also the sister restaurant to the aforementioned, Blanca). Now, Meyers is striking out on his own, bringing his ingredient-forward sensibilities to Brooklyn.

On November 1, Williamsburg will welcome Field Guide (235 Kent Avenue at Grand Street). Drawing inspiration from the American countryside, the restaurant pays homage to Meyers’s childhood in Central New York, with a farm-to-table dining approach. The environment here leans into the finer side of life, as the 60-seat, candle-lit space features white-linen tables, hanging light fixtures and a custom bar inspired by Hiroshi Sugimoto’s Go’o Shrine in Naoshima, Japan. Having hands in more than just the plate, Meyers also created the 17-foot mural that sits behind the bar.

Complimentary bread service starts the meal with fresh sourdough and cultured butter sourced from the Central region of New York. Appetizers begin with a fig-wrapped Pork & Pistachio Terrine and Chilled Poached Shrimp with ginger rooibos tea. Hokkaido Scallops in a porcini mushroom broth and a turnip purée sit next to Squash Blossom Risotto with rose wine, herbs de Provence and pecorino romano. Covering the range of the river to land, mains include a Rainbow Trout with a Meyer lemon-pine nut gremolata and a Pork Loin ‘Prime Rib’ with blackberry-shiso compote and sweet corn purée. Desserts round out the menu with a citrusy Pavlova and a Buckwheat Chocolate Torte with a maple-tonka chantilly. And while the menu can easily be found at the finest restaurants, the self-billed "down-to-Earth dining," the prices here stay relatively grounded, with appetizers starting at $13, and the most expensive dish, the Beef Tenderloin Filet, capping at $45.

Building award-winning programs for Bar Boulud, Boulud Sud and Danny Meyers’ Marta, partner and wine director Mackenzie Khosla helms the beverage program. Offering classics alongside exploratory vinos, diners can drink international varietals by the glass or the bottle. Just like the menu, ingredients also drive the cocktails. Take for example the I Like to Be an Optimist with lapsang, tomato, chile and chocolate.