An epic Great Gatsby-inspired party is coming to NYC

It's been almost 100 years since the publication of F. Scott Fitzgerald's famous Roaring Twenties novel The Great Gatsby—and yet, we're all still talking about it today, and for good reason: the book defined literature and brought attention to a period of time in New York that has deeply shaped the history of the town.

In celebration of its century-long success, party organizers Rosé Lifestyle and experience creators Bucket Listers are bringing their iconic 2015 immersive event, The Great Gatsby, to six cities around the United States, including where the story is based—New York.

Photograph: Maku Lopez

On October 6 and 7, ticket holders will be directed to iconic downtown destination Capitale at 130 Bowery for an evening of live music, burlesque stars, theatrical acts, aerialists performances and much more. You can even reserve a “Jay Gatsby Table” for an exclusive, roped-off experience that will guarantee you better views of the stage to be enjoyed alongside table service.

Photograph: Maku Lopez

If attending the festivities, make sure to pay particular attention to the beverage program, which was specifically developed by the folks at the Broken Shaker, the beloved rooftop bar inside the Freehand New York hotel in Kips Bay.

Lest you think all Roaring Twenties things to be passé, think again: this is the second Great Gatsby-inspired extravaganza to hit New York in the past few years. An immersive experience based on the classic novel debuted to much fanfare at the Park Central Hotel New York earlier this year, and more are on their way, including an Off Broadway show at the Paper Mill Playhouse this fall.

What can we say? There's just something about Jay Gatsby, Nick Carraway, Daisy and Tom Buchanan that New Yorkers can't get enough of.

Tickets to The Great Gatsby Party are available right here.