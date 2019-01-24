News / Eating

An epic hot chocolate festival is happening in NYC this week

By Alyson Penn Posted: Thursday January 24 2019, 1:19pm

Lafayette hot chocolate festival
Photograph: Courtesy Lafayette

The uber fancy French chocolate manufacturer Valrhona has officially kicked off its fourth annual Hot Chocolate Festival across the city.

Running until February 3, warm up with Valrhona hot chocolate recipes from pastry chefs at restaurants and bakeries like Dominique Ansel Kitchen, Levain Bakery and Baked. Each of the dozen shops offer a special version of Valrhona-based hot chocolate on its menu with delicious additions such as chocolate whipped cream, maple syrup and banana pulp milk chocolate.

Other participating restaurants include Almondine, Lafayette New York, Épicerie Boulud, Patisserie Chanson, Ladurée, La Maison du Chocolat, Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate, Marie Belle, and Brooklyn Roasting Company.

And you're not participating solely for gluttonous purposes either. For every hot chocolate sold, $.50 will be donated to Food Tank, a think tank for global food. For more information, head over to its website

