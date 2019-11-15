An ice-skating rink is about to open at JFK Airport

You'll move a lot faster on this rink than you do through security.

The new TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport is opening an ice skating rink this month where guests can lace up and get twirling on the tarmac.

The 56-by-44-foot Runway Rink will be open for business starting Nov 30, and you can make your visit to the rink, which is open seven days a week, a full day outing. While hanging rink-side, you'll find frosty beers, Sno-Caps candy and other snacks and beverages available for purchase. Proud New Yorkers will also want to know that the ice is made from 3,500 gallons of good ‘ol New York City tap water.

“Normally, when you hear about ice at the airport, it’s not good news,” says Tyler Morse, CEO and Managing Partner of MCR/MORSE Development, the owner-operator of the TWA Hotel. “But in this case, people can get excited about a frozen tarmac at JFK — we’re creating the Rockefeller Center of Queens.”

The TWA Hotel opened earlier year in May, after much anticipation, in the former Trans World Airlines terminal—a landmark designed by architect Eero Saarinen in 1962. Now, you'll have even more of a reason to pay the retro hotel space a visit to try out a one-of-a-kind winter-time activity.

Travelers and visitors should keep in mind that you can only access the rink before heading through security. So, once you go through TSA checkpoint you can't exactly leave your gate for a quick skating sesh and come back. But, if you have a layover or are seeking out new NYC rinks to try out, add this to the top of your must-do list.

Admission will cost $15 for adults, $10 for kids under 12, and you can rent skates for $10 (kids under 12 can rent for $8). Plus, if you’ve got little ones still learning on the ice, there will be skating aids onsite.