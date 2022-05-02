An immersive 'Alice in Wonderland' experience is hitting NYC this fall

If you've always wished to spend some time in Alice's wonderland, here's your chance: a new immersive experience based on the iconic Lewis Carroll children's novel is set to turn New York City streets into a giant fairy tale of sorts.

During the themed outdoor adventure game, ticket holders will quite literally follow Alice down the rabbit hole, solving clues and challenges along the way to, according to an official description, "uncover a dark conspiracy at the heart of Wonderland" and save Alice.

Mounted by CluedUpp Games, the experience will take place across different locations and days throughout this upcoming fall: in Tribeca on September 17, in Central Park on October 8, in Greenwich Village on October 29 and on the Upper West Side on November 19. Each ticket, which you can purchase right here, will grant you access to a single, one-day-only event.

A few technical details to share: you'll need to download an app to follow the experience, which you can start at any time of the day beginning at 9am (expect the whole thing to last between 2 and 3 hours). You'll need to book a single ticket per team, which can grant access to up to 6 adults (kids under 16 play for free!). Given the fact that everything unfolds outdoors, you can actually bring your furry friends along.

