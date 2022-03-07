An immersive theatrical experience inspired by Andy Warhol is coming to NYC

Months after the Brooklyn Museum debuted its critically acclaimed exhibit focusing on Andy Warhol (it's still going on!), the superstar artist is getting another dedicated show. This time around, it's an immersive experience that will take participants around NYC.

Chasing Andy Warhol is a new theatrical production by Bated Breath Theatre Company—the same folks behind the longest-running pandemic-friendly show Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec. Tickets for it are already on sale right here.

Whereas Voyeur quite literally turned the West Village into 1899 Paris, Chasing Andy Warhol will use the East Village as its backdrop to transport audiences smack-dab into the middle of the 20th century, when Warhol's influence on the art world fully took shape. The theatrical walking tour will look into Warhol's life and career through the eyes of an art student that is obsessed with him.

The tour kicks off at Astor Place, traverses the Bowery and ends at Von Bar. Throughout it all, expect to be entertained by actors in the middle of the streets, inside secret locations and behind the windows of some of the East Village's most recognized businesses.

A few more details about each show, which begins previews on March 25 and officially opens on April 7: each "session" can host up to 16 audience members and will last approximately 90 minutes. Shows will run Thursdays to Sundays with time slots available every 45 minutes and ticket holders must be 13 or older to participate in the event.

"There is not a piece of culture that hasn’t been touched by Warhol’s resilience and his ability to sense what the times needed," the production's creator and director Mara Lieberman said to Variety. "It's exciting to move forward with this kind of live theater and to try it with New York really acting as our scene partner."

As far as immersive cultural experiences go, New York is poised to host a number of great shows in the near future, including one focusing on Gustav Klimt and another one about Oscar-Claude Monet. And who can forget about one of the biggest immersive shows in New York? After a two-year-long hiatus, Sleep No More just re-opened with brand new protocols in place.