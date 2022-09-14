An immersive dining experience inspired by Grease is heading to NYC

A womp bop a looma, a womp bam boom!

Fans of the iconic 1978 musical Grease, unite! An immersive Grease-themed dining experience is scheduled to take over New American restaurant Green Fig at 570 10th Avenue by 41st Street on November 18. The event will run through the end of April 2023.

Tickets for the first two days of the experience are already on sale for $99 per person right here. Each pass includes a two-course meal, a drink and a theatrical performance by artists playing some of the movie's most beloved characters.

Speaking of the cast: the experience feels more resonant than ever in light of of the recent passing of Olivia Newton-John, the British-Australian actress that played the legendary Sandy Olsson, the movie's female protagonist and girlfriend to John Travolta's Danny Zuko.

When it premiered in the late 1970s, Grease instantly became a sensation. Following the love story of a wholesome teenage exchange student, Sandy, and her leather-wearing, "cool" summer romance boyfriend Danny, the movie also enthralled audiences given its amazing soundtrack (which happens to be a favorite across the best karaoke bars in NYC).

Grease lightining!