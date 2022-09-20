New York
Frida Kahlo
An immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is opening in Brooklyn next month

"Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon" will take over the Immersive Pavilion near Dumbo.

Soon, you’ll get to see the work of Frida Kahlo as never before.

”Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon” is a new experience co-created by the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Spanish digital arts center Layers of Reality set to debut at the Immersive Pavilion in Brooklyn this October.

According to an official press release, the 90-minute walk-through show will utilize “seven different transformational spaces, enabling one to enter the life and work of the Mexican artist who, in the 21st century, continues to inspire and be more relevant than ever.”

Those spaces include “infinite symbology, a reactive sensory installation; areas featuring 360º projections and the use of a virtual reality system that will quite literally transport you inside Kahlo’s most famous works.  

Prior to its New York debut, the exhibit toured Europe and was also mounted in other American cities, including Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Albuquerque. It is scheduled to proceed to cities in Canada and some Latin American countries. 

The exciting piece of news follows an announcement regarding a Broadway-bound show about the star dubbed Frida, The Musical, which is scheduled to premiere in the Theater District in 2024.

Born Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón, the now-iconic painter rose to fame through her many portraits and self-portraits inspired by Mexican artifacts and nature—it was only a matter of time until Kahlo would receive both the Broadway treatment and her very own immersive experience. Here’s to hoping both projects will do her justice.

”Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon” will open at 261 Water Street on October 27. Tickets for the much-anticipated event will go on sale right here this upcoming Friday at 10am EST.

