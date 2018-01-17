An immersive Harry Potter festival for adults is coming to NYC

If you missed your letter to Hogwarts, don’t worry—you can attend this Harry Potter festival in NYC instead.

On February 3, Wizard U. is taking over Irving Plaza for a day of adults-only wizarding. Created by the founders of PotterCon, the event is even more hands-on than the convention was. It’s only for participants age 21 and over, since there will be specialty cocktails and Butterbeer, of course.

The immersive event is like a mini Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but there’s still plenty to do there. All-day activities include mixing your own potions, playing wizards’ chess, getting your fortune told at Divination and trying your hand at wandmaking. There’s also a Merch Alley to pick up your own house scarf and a dueling club where you can practice your spells. You can get tickets here.

Check out the full schedule of classes and activities throughout the day:

1pm: Doors open

2pm: Welcome from the Heads

3pm: Defense Against the Dark Arts

3:15pm: Transfiguration

4pm: Muggle Studies

4:45pm: Dueling Finals

5:20pm: QuadWizard Tournament

The festival previously took place in Texas and Pennsylvania, but this is the very first time it’s coming to NYC. It joins the Harry Potter exhibit and those Harry Potter restaurants in NYC, which all arrive right in time for the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone book in the U.S.

Now we just need the Hogwarts Express to replace the subway.

Photograph: Nick Prezioso

Photograph: Nick Prezioso

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​