An immersive Harry Potter festival for adults is coming to NYC

If you missed your letter to Hogwarts, don’t worry—you can attend this Harry Potter festival in NYC instead.
On February 3, Wizard U. is taking over Irving Plaza for a day of adults-only wizarding. Created by the founders of PotterCon, the event is even more hands-on than the convention was. It’s only for participants age 21 and over, since there will be specialty cocktails and Butterbeer, of course.
The immersive event is like a mini Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but there’s still plenty to do there. All-day activities include mixing your own potions, playing wizards’ chess, getting your fortune told at Divination and trying your hand at wandmaking. There’s also a Merch Alley to pick up your own house scarf and a dueling club where you can practice your spells. You can get tickets here.
Check out the full schedule of classes and activities throughout the day:
Now we just need the Hogwarts Express to replace the subway.
