An immersive ice wonderland is coming to New York this winter

"Ice Castles at Lake George" will let you explore castles, slides, tunnels and more all made of ice.

A new winter attraction coming to New York this weekend looks pretty cool.

“Ice Castles in Lake George” is set to open in the upstate town on Sunday, January 23, and the magical wintry landscape may be just enough to instigate a drive up north. (That is, if you need a little more than the frozen fountain in Bryant Park to get your winter wonderland fix.)

Ice artisans are currently working around the clock to finish up the seasonal sculptures and you can check out some photos of the works-in-progress below. Tickets for the attractions go on sale at this website starting tonight at 8pm.



Photograph: Courtesy AJ Mellor/Ice Castles

The “Ice Castles” experience can currently be found at five locations across the U.S., including this brand-new location in Lake George. For $20–$27, a general admission ticket will let you immerse yourself in the icy caverns and walk beneath massive archways full of dangling icicles. Visitors will also be able to crawl through ice tunnels, slide down ice slides and lose themselves in an ice maze like a more Insta-friendly version of the end of The Shining.

The castles also include some cool LED-list illuminated ice sculptures, frozen thrones, frozen fountains and more. You can check out all the information on the new attraction here. (Don't forget to pack gloves!)

