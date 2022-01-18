New York
Timeout

Bryant Park fountain frozen
Photograph: Shutterstock

The fountain in Bryant Park has officially frozen over

NYC's harbinger of winter has arrived.

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
Over the weekend, New Yorkers were treated with the wonderful monkey’s paw situation of being both gifted with a long weekend in the middle of the doldrums of January as well as weather so cold it was almost impossible to step outside. 

Those who did venture out into the arctic wonderland may have spotted one of the city’s most reliable signs that “Winter™” has officially arrived: the fountain at Bryant Park has officially frozen over. That’s right, NYC's annual Canada Goose migration is complete.

Check out some video below of the dramatic wintry spectacle. If you’d like to head to midtown to check it out for yourself, consider making some time for ice skating or even ice bumper cars. (They’re a lot of fun!)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NYCgo (@nycgo)

If you, sensibly, would rather head somewhere warm this week, try planning a night out at one of our favorite bars in NYC with fireplaces for a toasty toast. The only ice you’ll have to deal with there will be in your drink.

