An immersive Lady Gaga theatrical experience is coming to NYC

Little Monsters, prepare thyselves!

A new immersive experience set to take over the Lower Eat Side beginning March 28, Lady Gaga’s birthday, called A Gaga Guide to the Lower East Side.

Reminiscent of Bated Breath Theatre Company's pandemic theater walking-tour production Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec and Chasing Andy Warhol, which explored the life of the great artist through vignettes all around the East Village, the experience is part walking tour, part theatrical character monologue and an overall commentary on current celebrity worship culture.

The show focuses on Phill, the protagonist who has been conducting a walking tour of the Lower East Side “with an emphasis on the exploits of his favorite pop star and downtown denizen Lady Gaga” throughout the pandemic, reveals a press release.

“For months, Phill has been faithfully guiding inquisitive minds past the boyhood home of George and Ira Gershwin, to the sites of former Yiddish theaters and delis, and through Instagrammable graffiti-strewn parks, right to the birthplace of Mother Monster,” reads the official synopsis of the production. “But a Yelp review has set off a chain reaction that threatens to take today’s tour in a totally unexpected direction.”

Lynwood McLeod and Adam Lawrence, who actually starred in both Voyeur: the Window of Toulouse-Lautrec and Chasing Andy Warhol, will rotate in the role of Phill. No word yet on which, if any, other cast members will be part of the show.

The experience, which is about 75 minutes long and covers approximately 14 blocks, will run through May 28. Tickets are already available for purchase for $28 right here. Note that performances may be canceled due to inclement weather, in which case you’ll receive a refund.

Given Lady Gaga's ties to the city, we're surprised it took this long for an experimental show of the sort to actually take shape. Here's to hoping the production will be just as entertaining as its subject matter has always been.