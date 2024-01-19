An indoor sports facility for dogs just opened on the Upper East Side

Sniff 'n' Seek is a new canine indoor venue focusing on barn hunting, which is basically a game of hide-and-seek for dogs that has become one of the fastest growing canine sports in the United States. It's even recognized by the American Kennel Club!

Photograph: Courtesy of Sniff 'n' Seek

Now open at 307 East 92nd Street by Second Avenue on the Upper East Side, Sniff 'n' Seek is the brainchild of former JP Morgan executive Jenny Carragher, the owner of nine-year-old Italian greyhound Felix.

“I have watched Felix transform with Barn Hunt training from a skittery and reserved city dog to a confident and focused companion, who was excited to work and use his natural scent-sniffing skills,” said Carragher in an official statement. “After watching Felix enjoy the experience so thoroughly and come away with a new calm afterwards, I thought the concept of barn hunting would be perfect for other city dogs who don’t get nearly enough opportunity to engage in hunting-like play.”

The activity is basically a scent work dog sport that caters to animals of all breeds, ages and abilities. At the new uptown facility, the staff conceals objects in bales of hay that are then "sniffed out" by the puppies.

Photograph: Courtesy of Sniff 'n' Seek

"Sniff 'n' Seek develops a dog's mastery and confidence while depending the connection with its owner," reads an official press release.

In addition to obviously stimulating a dog's body and brain, the sport helps the animals bond, learn about teamwork and build confidence. Think of it as a whole-being exercise routine that particularly benefits the sorts of city dogs that don't get to experience many hunting-like environments.

Price-wise, you're looking at a pretty large range: $20 to $100 depending on what sort of offering you wish to embark on with your dog.

It's clearly a big moment for New York dogs: Governors Island is now home to Atlas and Reed, two adorable dogs that live and work in the area and dozens of Boston Terriers will descend upon Washington Square Park on February 17 to celebrate National Boston Terrier Day.

Suddenly, we're itching to adopt a furry friend.