An NYC movie series is celebrating black superheroes this month

With Get Out getting some love this awards season and Black Panther's purple carpet premiere looking like a Straight Outta Zamunda fantasy, Hollywood is finally giving some mainstream respect to badass black filmmaking—in time for Black History Month. And in anticipation of the February 16 premiere of Black Panther, BAM is screening a whopping 29 movies as part of its two-week Fight the Power: Black Superheroes on Film series. The films run from February 2 through February 18.

The lineup is unbeatable, with a mix of highbrow favorites and lowbrow trash (Catwoman—which I will be attending come hell or high water), sci-fis, westerns and straight-up superhero favorites. And any series that honors Angela Bassett, Pam Grier, Halle Berry and Aaliyah is alright by us. And one more time...Catwoman.

Here's the official lineup: Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song, Abar: The First Black Superman, Foxy Brown, Cleopatra Jones, Shaft, Buck and the Preacher, Space is the Place, The Spook Who Sat by the Door, Black Dynamite, Spawn, Night of the Living Dead, Candyman, Blade, Blade II, Kirikou and the Sorceress, Men in Black, the Meteor Man, The Harder They Come, Besouro, Brown Girl Begins, SO.CI3.TY, Queen of the Damned, The Brother From Another Planet, Sleight, Ghost Dog: the Way of the Samurai, Catwoman, Yeelen, Strange Days and Attack the Block.

As an added treat, BAM will be screening Black Panther at their Harvey Sternberg Theater starting on February 16. I saw Star Wars: The Force Awakens there, and it was a lovely experience.

You can learn more and see the trailer for the series here.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.