Certain pockets of media, social or otherwise, might lead you to believe that orange wine just gets more popular by the day.

You also might remember that, four or five years ago, “skin contact” was just as common a moniker, if not more, before, I posit, it started creeping everybody out. Both are decently evocative. A lot of it is pretty orange, more or less. And it all gets that way due to how long grape skin seeps into the mix. Even “amber” sneaks in there sometimes; the most beautiful descriptor, everyone agrees, but also—perhaps adding to her appeal—the most inscrutable.

An orange wine by any other name, of course, still includes booze, and, next month, you can get a bunch of it all in one place. On Sunday, November 5, the Orange Glou Wine Fair checks into Williamsburg’s Wythe Hotel. There are two slosh sessions, first from 11am to 2:30pm (look at you!) and then from 3pm-6pm (hm, prudent). Tickets are $55 and $49, respectively, and include a branded stemless wine glass to take home.

Guests can expect the opportunity to taste more than 100 orange wines from 17 countries across five continents. You can also rub elbows with the wine producers in attendance and gab about maceration styles, if you want. And, if you haven’t overdone it on the amber, you can also check out the hotel’s own Bar Blondeau for more drinks and a view.



The Wythe Hotel is located at 80 Wythe Street in Williamsburg. Tickets to the Orange Glou Wine Fair are available here.