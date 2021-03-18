Apparently, it might snow in NYC tomorrow

Just a week ago, New Yorkers enjoyed beautiful, spring-like weather for three straight days. Folks frolicked outdoors (with masks on, of course), spent time in parks and reveled in the city's outdoor dining scene. And yet, as city dwellers know well, getting comfortable with the seasons amounts to a cardinal sin in the Big Apple.

As a matter of fact, you're going to have to pull out your sweaters and snow boots once more this week, as meteorologists are predicting a bout of flurries to descend upon Manhattan tomorrow.

According to the Weather Channel, folks might gaze out of their windows early tomorrow morning and see some snow showers. The chance of precipitation decreases to 50% throughout the day, but winds could reach 40mph. The good news: accumulation will likely not surpass an inch and temperatures are expected to reach a high of 39°F (yes, that's a big drop from last week's 60°F weather).

But don't despair: the weekend is looking good, with temperatures reaching the mid-50s and absolutely no snow on the horizon. It might even be the ideal time to catch some outdoor art around town, perhaps?

Are we happy about potentially seeing snow and being cold once more? Of course not. But New York likes to keep us all on our toes, after all. The sun will shine bright and warm again very soon, hopefully.

