Food truck food
Photograph: Shutterstock

Apparently, New York's best food truck is in Rochester

It's worth driving to Neno’s Gourmet Mexican Street Food.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Who doesn't love food trucks?

From delectable falafels to colossal ice cream sandwiches, Halal dishes and amazing BBQ, the best food trucks in NYC quite simply serve some of the most delicious fare around town.

Apparently though, Rochester is home to the very best food truck in all of the state: Neno's Gourmet Mexican Street Food.

Personal business website ZenBusiness analyzed a bunch of Yelp data to uncover the top kitchen-on-wheels in every US state and major city.

Perhaps surprisingly, no New York destination has made it to the national ranking of ten bests, which is topped by Los California Tacos in Pasadena, California. Tacos Tierra Caliente in Houston, Texas and LA Burger in Irving, Texas, round out the top three.

Although city dwellers may not have ever heard of Neno's Gourmet Mexican Street Food, the destination is certainly worth driving to. The food served outside the truck is so popular that the owners eventually opened an actual brick-and-mortar shop in the area as well.

As the name of the business suggests, Neno's serves delicious Mexican food. Whether looking for a taco, esquites, tortas or some churros, you should consider a trip upstate. 

ZenBusiness also crunched the numbers to figure out what the most popular food trucks in the U.S. are based on cuisine. Partial to halal food? Consider flying to Austin to taste Abo Youssef Mediterranean Halal's creations, for example. BBQ is best out of Sweet Lou's BBQ truck in Garden Grove, California while pancakes get the royal treatment at Jealous Fork in Miami, Florida. 

Other honorable mentions include the fish and chips from The Frying Dutchman in Tacoma, Washington, hot dogs from the International House of Hotdogs in Anchorage, Arkansas and the Chinese food that the folks on Bing Mi Food Truck prepare in Portland, Oregon.

Clearly, there's something about enjoying a hearty meal that was prepared inside a truck in the middle of the street that tugs at the taste buds of all Americans.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

      Loading animation
