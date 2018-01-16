Applications for the 2018 NYC Marathon are now open

While most of us are cleaving to fantasies of a spring and summer to come, New York Road Runners are already looking ahead to next winter. The TCS New York City Marathon goes down on November 4, and the one-month registration process has officially kicked off. The world's largest marathon brought in more than 50,000 runners last year, so you better believe that the race is on to enter this year's dash. The registration period runs through February 15.

Here's how the process works: If you participated in the 9+1 program in 2017 (in which you ran nine races and volunteered at one), crossed a certain time qualifier or have run 15 marathons, you're eligible for guaranteed entry. Another good way to ensure you run is to join Team for Kids, which scores your admission under the proviso that you raise at least $2,620 for NYRR's youth programs.

If you don't have any of those prerequisites complete, you can enter for the Marathon Drawing, which announces its randomly-chosen participants on February 28, Hunger Games-style.

NYRR will announce more charity partners and participating groups with hookups to the race. Until then, you should check out their other runs throughout the year so you can stock up points for 2019's big dash.

