One of our favorite spots for live music, Arlene’s Grocery, is welcoming back its live band karaoke nights, ensuring your summer is about to get even better.

While the sing-along events have been happening sporadically throughout the year, they’ll now be in full force during a summer residency. The beloved bodega-turned-venue will step away from its typical concert schedule to provide these karaoke nights one Tuesday each month.

Emcee and musician Leslie Goshko will host each karaoke night with the new Arlene’s Grocery band, which also features Lucas Shine, Matthew Lindsey and Alan Camlet, who will provide the setlist for attendees to sing their hearts out to. The pop stars (a.k.a. the audience) can choose from an extensive song list, which includes over 200 songs from all genres. Each night fresh tracks are added to the band’s ever-growing discography.

“There is anything from Frank Sinatra to Olivia Rodrigo,” says Goshko.

She says that unlike the more daunting karaoke situations, (i.e. when you’re in a room of strangers staring at you) Arlene’s Grocery offers “safe space karaoke.”

Goshko has quite the attachment to karaoke. I mean, who can blame her? Doesn’t everyone love a sing-along? She hosts two other nights of karaoke at Good Judy in Brooklyn, which are on Thursdays and Saturdays with free entry.

Arlene’s Grocery opens its doors to all future rock stars with the performances happening from 8pm until 11pm once a month (July 23 and August 27). The event is 21+ so feel free to leave the little ones at home and sing to your heart’s content.

The tickets are $10 which you can buy here. But they are also available to purchase at the door.