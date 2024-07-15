Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Arlene’s Grocery is bringing back its live band karaoke for the summer

It’s time to sing your heart out!

Written by
Molly Dubens
Contributor
Leslie Goshko musical director for Arlene’s Grocery live band karaoke night on stage
Photograph: Ron Stewart | Leslie Goshko musical director for Arlene’s Grocery live band karaoke night
Advertising

One of our favorite spots for live music, Arlene’s Grocery, is welcoming back its live band karaoke nights, ensuring your summer is about to get even better.

While the sing-along events have been happening sporadically throughout the year, they’ll now be in full force during a summer residency. The beloved bodega-turned-venue will step away from its typical concert schedule to provide these karaoke nights one Tuesday each month.

RECOMMENDED: Here are more of the best live music venues in NYC

Emcee and musician Leslie Goshko will host each karaoke night with the new Arlene’s Grocery band, which also features Lucas Shine, Matthew Lindsey and Alan Camlet, who will provide the setlist for attendees to sing their hearts out to. The pop stars (a.k.a. the audience) can choose from an extensive song list, which includes over 200 songs from all genres. Each night fresh tracks are added to the band’s ever-growing discography.

“There is anything from Frank Sinatra to Olivia Rodrigo,” says Goshko.

She says that unlike the more daunting karaoke situations, (i.e. when you’re in a room of strangers staring at you) Arlene’s Grocery offers “safe space karaoke.”

Goshko has quite the attachment to karaoke. I mean, who can blame her? Doesn’t everyone love a sing-along? She hosts two other nights of karaoke at Good Judy in Brooklyn, which are on Thursdays and Saturdays with free entry.  

Arlene’s Grocery opens its doors to all future rock stars with the performances happening from 8pm until 11pm once a month (July 23 and August 27). The event is 21+ so feel free to leave the little ones at home and sing to your heart’s content.

The tickets are $10 which you can buy here. But they are also available to purchase at the door. 

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.