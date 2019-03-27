Attend this secret pop-up dinner with a mission to empower women

While there are 100 best restaurant in nyc you have to try, sometimes the formal restaurant experience ends up feeling a bit monotonous. If you're looking for things to do that will shake up eating out, we suggest attending The Table's latest secret pop-up dinner. The Table is a new platform for activism activated on the plate. Open to the public, the ongoing chef series invites female-bodied chefs to create exciting, one-night only dinners held in unique New York locations. And on April 14th, you can get a chance to join in on the action.

Working with executive chef Mimi Weissenborn from Vinateria, a beloved Harlem restaurant serving up Italian and Spanish fare, expect an all-star meal, with a secret location and menu, announced 24 hours prior to the event (we're really bad at keeping secrets so its better this way). Weissenborn, who trained at L’Academie de Cuisine, works to empower and gain more visibility for the queer culinary community. Prior to Vinateria she worked at Breads Bakery, Superfine, and Poco.

In the past, The Table collaborated with other incredibly underrated chefs, such as Kia Damon from Lalito, food artist and baker Krystal Mack, Jenny Dorsey (who is pioneering the VR x food space), and Carolina Santos-Neves (an expert culinary consultant).

Needless to say, the hospitality industry is undergoing a long overdue reconstruction. In an industry comprised of 52% of women working in restaurants, bars, and hotels, few have been afforded leadership positions. And with sexual harassment most rampant and unchecked in kitchens, a growing number of organizations are using their culinary expertise to enact change.

The Table was founded by Adriana Urbina and Breanne Butler, who met working at the Michelin-rated Rouge Tomate. Urbina is a 3-time Chopped winner as well as a former executive chef at the James Beard-Award Winning (and recently shuttered) De Maria. In addition, Butler was a pastry chef at Facebook HQ. She was named a 2017 Glamour Woman of the Year and, last year, The Guardian’s Frederick Douglass 200 for her efforts for social change. They know what they're doing!

So yes, while The Table's dinner series seeks to empower women in the culinary space, there events are open to all—irrespective of gender or food industry knowledge. You just have to be excited about a more diverse food scene!

Tickets are selling like hot cakes, so be sure to register in advance.

**Food allergies will be accommodated with ticket purchase, but not the day of the event. Please email info@the-table.co with any questions or concerns.

