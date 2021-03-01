Balthazar is finally reopening after being closed for almost a year

A leisurely brunch at Balthazar is once again in your future.

Now that vaccinations in the city are picking up, indoor dining is back and the weather is (slowly) starting to warm up enough that outdoor dining feels more permanent, an increasing number of restaurants that have been closed since last March are opening their doors again.

One of those spots? Soho’s ever popular Balthazar which recently announced they’ll be returning to their inviting French brasserie digs later this month. Restaurateur Keith McNally (who's had a very entertaining Instagram presence over the last year) told Eater that they’ll be returning on March 24 with an outdoor-dining set-up boasting 102 seats and the indoor dining room operating at 35 percent capacity.

Some of McNally’s other well-known restaurants, including Pastis, opened last summer. That warm weather hot spot, along a picturesque cobblestone street, managed to transition to a cozy outdoor dining destination last fall and winter, landing on our list of the best cozy outdoor dining spots in NYC.

For Balthazar’s outdoor dining set-up, they’re partnering with with reservation service Resy and American Express to create an Outdoor Village, one of over 30 such partnerships at some pretty awesome restaurants all over the city. Here’s more information on that program which you’ll definitely want to check out soon.

Most popular on Time Out

- A giant outdoor performing arts center is opening at Lincoln Center this April

- Step into Van Gogh’s paintings at this immersive exhibition coming to NYC

- This is the #1 amenity New Yorkers want in their apartments

- Upcoming concert announced at NYC’s newly reopened Madison Square Garden

- The best things to do in NYC this week

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.