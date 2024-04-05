Bar Madonna opens with Calabrian hot wings and Italian Jell-O shots

Brooklyn’s new Italian-American cocktail bar comes with some serious red-sauce pedigree: Ray Rando, who founded the joint alongside longtime collaborator Eric Madonna, is a former manager of Carbone. And at East Williamsburg newcomer Bar Madonna (367 Metropolitan Ave), the team takes those good ol’ goombah traditions and gives them an irreverent twist: think a clarified Bellini on top, hot wings fired with Calabrian chilies, and, down the line, Jell-O shots shaped like classic Italian pastries.

Curated by beverage director Rob Crowe, the drinks list dabbles in amari, grappas and sambuca, along with four draft cocktails. On the opening menu, you'll find signature sippers like espresso martini-esque The Bialetti (vodka, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Oloroso Sherry and hazelnut) and The 68th and Harrow (citrus-infused vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry and bubbles).

Photograph: courtesy of Carbon Stories | Bar Madonna’s Brooklyn Special

Photograph: courtesy of Carbon Stories | Bar Madonna’s salumi

Chef Rob Zwirz's kitchen menu echoes the playful vibe of the 1,000-square-foot place, which is heavy on eclectic art and soundtracked with R&B beats. He eschews the saucy pasta dishes that are synonymous with New York's classic Italian restaurants and instead elevates bar snacks: a smashed meatball parm with pistachio pesto sugo and parm crisps; oxtail croquettes with blood-orange marmalade and celery salsa verde; and a bowl of prawns and polenta with nduja vinaigrette and braised greens.

“The genesis of Bar Madonna is one of friendship, as the concept stemmed from a desire to create something exceptional—and fun—with Ray, whom I’ve worked with for many years,” said Eric Madonna, managing partner of Bar Madonna. “I was further inspired by the creative approach of Colm [KidSuper], another longtime friend with an unmatched, innovative mindset. By also bringing Chef Rob into the fold, we have brought to life a dynamic cocktail bar that nods to our lived Italian-American experience while offering guests a completely unique space to unwind.”

Check out more of the Bar Madonna space below, as well as some of the fun-sounding food-and-drink offerings available at the new Brooklyn spot:

Photograph: courtesy of Carbon Stories | Bar Madonna’s stracciatella

Photograph: courtesy of Carbon Stories | Bar Madonna’s Nonna’s Half N Half