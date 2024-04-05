New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bar Madonna
Photograph: courtesy of Carbon Stories | Bar Madonna’s Calabrese wings

Bar Madonna opens with Calabrian hot wings and Italian Jell-O shots

TBH, you had us at Jell-O shots.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

Brooklyn’s new Italian-American cocktail bar comes with some serious red-sauce pedigree: Ray Rando, who founded the joint alongside longtime collaborator Eric Madonna, is a former manager of Carbone. And at East Williamsburg newcomer Bar Madonna (367 Metropolitan Ave), the team takes those good ol’ goombah traditions and gives them an irreverent twist: think a clarified Bellini on top, hot wings fired with Calabrian chilies, and, down the line, Jell-O shots shaped like classic Italian pastries.

Curated by beverage director Rob Crowe, the drinks list dabbles in amari, grappas and sambuca, along with four draft cocktails. On the opening menu, you'll find signature sippers like espresso martini-esque The Bialetti (vodka, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Oloroso Sherry and hazelnut) and The 68th and Harrow (citrus-infused vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry and bubbles). 

Bar Madonna
Photograph: courtesy of Carbon Stories | Bar Madonna’s Brooklyn Special
Bar Madonna
Photograph: courtesy of Carbon Stories | Bar Madonna’s salumi

Chef Rob Zwirz's kitchen menu echoes the playful vibe of the 1,000-square-foot place, which is heavy on eclectic art and soundtracked with R&B beats. He eschews the saucy pasta dishes that are synonymous with New York's classic Italian restaurants and instead elevates bar snacks: a smashed meatball parm with pistachio pesto sugo and parm crisps; oxtail croquettes with blood-orange marmalade and celery salsa verde; and a bowl of prawns and polenta with nduja vinaigrette and braised greens. 

“The genesis of Bar Madonna is one of friendship, as the concept stemmed from a desire to create something exceptional—and fun—with Ray, whom I’ve worked with for many years,” said Eric Madonna, managing partner of Bar Madonna. “I was further inspired by the creative approach of Colm [KidSuper], another longtime friend with an unmatched, innovative mindset. By also bringing Chef Rob into the fold, we have brought to life a dynamic cocktail bar that nods to our lived Italian-American experience while offering guests a completely unique space to unwind.” 

Check out more of the Bar Madonna space below, as well as some of the fun-sounding food-and-drink offerings available at the new Brooklyn spot: 

Bar Madonna
Photograph: courtesy of Carbon Stories | Bar Madonna’s stracciatella
Bar Madonna
Photograph: courtesy of Carbon Stories | Bar Madonna’s Nonna’s Half N Half
Bar Madonna
Photograph: courtesy of Carbon Stories | Bar Madonna

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.