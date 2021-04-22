Barclays Center is hosting a memorial for DMX this weekend

The event will be closed to the public but streamable on YouTube.

This upcoming Saturday, April 24, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will host a public memorial for rap legend Earl Simmons (stage name: DMX), who passed away following a cardiac arrest at the age of 50 in White Plains, New York, earlier this month.

According to Page Six, the affair, set to kick off at 4pm, will only be open to family members and close friends given COVID-19-related safety concerns but folks will be able to stream it from the comfort of their own homes on the DMX YouTube channel right here.

The following day, on Sunday, a home-going celebration at 2:30pm will precede a private funeral held at a New York City church. The celebration will be broadcast live on BET and on YouTube.

New Yorkers that wish to pay their respects might also consider heading to La Estrella Tropical Restaurant in the Bronx, where Queens-based artist Andaluz (On Da Loose) recently painted a mural depicting the Yonkers-raised hip-hop star, on the corner of Burke and Holland Avenues. You can check out the mural right here.

"He was the voice of my childhood. His vulnerability and prayer really strengthened me as a kid," the mural's creator wrote on Instagram. "We will continue to mourn his loss but let us also celebrate his life. He thought about others before he thought of himself. Now it's time for us to represent X because he deserves it."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Simmons' whole family. The world lost a musical genius and we will always remember fondly.

