Barneys is making a temporary New York comeback!

When Barneys closed back in 2020, the fashion world at large mourned the big loss, so we expect everyone to rejoice at the fact that the popular department store is making a very NYC-like comeback, debuting a five-week-only pop-up in Soho starting September 5.

The activation, which honors the start of New York Fashion Week and pays homage to the store's original downtown location (it eventually moved to Madison Avenue by 61st Street on the Upper East), will run through October 11 at 14 Prince Street by Elizabeth Street.

Expect a 1,500-square-foot space filled products by the likes of Marc Jacobs and Thom Browne. There willl also be an Hourglass Cosmetics beauty bar filled selling legacy and limited edition products. In fact, the entire pop-up comes courtesy of the beauty brand, which first rose to fame when Barneys sold it to the local masses.

“Barneys was such an iconic New York institution and we were all so sad when it disappeared,” Carisa Janes, the founder of Hourglass, said to Vogue. “It was like a family. They were in it with you—the highs, the lows—they were like parents, the mentors and bosses there. It was just an incredible way to start a business and have all that support. The whole idea behind this project is really honoring and celebrating where we came from, and then passing the baton to the next generation. We feel strongly that Barneys helped us and now, let’s pay it forward. It’s time.”

Who knows? Given the place that Barneys holds in the general New York psyche, celebrities of all kind might even stop by to recognize the importance of the brand. Our bets are on Sarah Jessica Parker, who very frequently mentioned and visited the store while playing Carrie Bradshaw in the just-as-iconic TV show Sex and the City.