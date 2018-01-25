Become a theater expert at BroadwayCon in NYC this weekend

BroadwayCon kicks off in NYC tomorrow, and theater nerds, you’re going to want to be there. The third annual event runs from Friday, January 26, to Sunday, January 28, and it will have panels, performances and meet-and-greets with the biggest Broadway stars.

This year, the convention is poised to be even bigger and better than prior iterations. (The first BroadwayCon had a massive Rent reunion, and last year’s had to move to the Javits Center to accommodate triple the number of attendees.) It returns to the Javits Center once again in 2018, with general day passes starting at $82 here. The gold and platinum passes are already sold out, so you know there will be a lot of fellow theater obsessives in attendance.

The first day alone has a 10-year In the Heights reunion with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo and Alex Lacamore (plus In the Heights shirts, posters, magnets, buttons, stickers and pencil cases for purchase) plus a sneak peek at the upcoming Frozen musical. Saturday features the casts of Dear Evan Hansen and SpongeBob SquarePants, as well as a singalong, if you’re brave enough to attempt karaoke alongside Tony winners. The final day includes a class where you can make a 3-D model of a theater set, and it concludes with a look at upcoming Broadway shows in 2018 that should be on your radar.

The convention isn’t just for autographs and selfies, though. There’s a discussion about the casting process for Broadway shows, multiple dance classes, a singalong of opening numbers with ASL interpretation and an in-depth look at the history of Broadway advertising. This is one thorough convention, you guys.

You can find the full schedule of BroadwayCon events here.

