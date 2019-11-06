Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Beginning this weekend, Noah Baumbach is taking over Metrograph, programming his own films and favorites
By Joshua Rothkopf Posted: Wednesday November 6 2019, 5:14pm

Nicole Kidman in Margot at the Wedding
Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Vantage Nicole Kidman in Margot at the Wedding

Is it any surprise that director Noah Baumbach—whose new movie, Marriage Story, is a bruising tour de force and opens today—loves our favorite LES theater, the bespoke Metrograph? “Although the Metrograph is only three years old, it feels already like a New York institution,” writes the director in program notes detailing his upcoming six-week residency at the movie house beginning this Friday. During that span, all of Baumbach’s narrative features will be screened (but not his insightful 2015 documentary profile, De Palma—what gives, Metrograph? It can still be added…). Some of these presentations will either be introduced by the filmmaker or followed by Q&As, turning his residency into a de facto master class. 

Intriguingly, Baumbach has also picked several “companion” films (in his words, “movies that I love, that have somehow informed my work as well as my life”) to play as double features: Éric Rohmer’s Pauline at the Beach after Margot at the Wedding; the generationally-themed Working Girl after While We’re Young; other choices that are too good to ruin. He's even found room for E.T. The takeaway is a nuanced appreciation of a particular artist’s sensibility, one steeped in encyclopedic Gen-X scholarship but with room for detours into beloved mid-budget Hollywood movies and NYC-set indies. For many who have cherished Baumbach’s work for years, the residency will feel like a coronation. And for those who have yet to experience one of his films, it’s going to be a scene—exactly the way to begin a great adventure.

Staff writer
By Joshua Rothkopf 188 Posts

Joshua Rothkopf, the Global Deputy Film Editor and Senior Film Critic, joined the New York staff in 2004. His reviews and interviews appear in Time Out editions worldwide.

A voting member of the National Society of Film Critics and the New York Film Critics Circle (which he chaired in 2012–14), Rothkopf is Time Out’s signature movie reviewer and voice, distinctively covering cinema from every angle for years. Rothkopf has served on several international festival juries, and teaches at New York University’s School of Professional Studies. His writing has appeared in publications including Rolling Stone, The Village Voice, The Chicago Reader and In These Times, where he was chief film critic from 1999 to 2003.

Connect with Joshua on Twitter: @joshrothkopf

