Behold New York state's favorite Girl Scout cookie

According to official data, Thin Mints are the most popular Girl Scots cookies around here.

Everyone everywhere loves a good Girl Scout cookie, but, it turns out your favorite flavor of the treat might be tied to the state that you live in.

According to data from Girl Scouts and Google Trends, the most popular option in New York is the Thin Mints box (it claims 30% of Google search traffic!), followed by the Samoa (22% of search traffic). Earning 11% of all Google search traffic, the least favorite cookie seems to be the Do-si-dos, the peanut butter-filled sandwich featuring two oatmeal cookies (honestly, it is delicious!).

When diving into the findings more, differences within New York counties are pretty striking. In Eastern New York, for example, Thin Mints hold strong, but Samoas are actually the most popular choice on the west side of the state.

Interestingly enough, according to the survey, Thin Mints are actually the overall favorite across all the United States.

The survey results follow Girl Scout's introduction of an entirely new cookie, the Raspberry Rally, which is actually going to be sold exclusively online. The new entry is made with a thin, crispy cookie that is infused with raspberry flavor, is then dipped in chocolate coating and actually looks like a Thin Mint—but certainly doesn't taste like one.

For the uninitiated, Girl Scout Cookies originated back in the 1910s, with girl members volunteering to bake them at home with their moms. According to the group's official website, "the sale of cookies to finance troop activities began as early as 1917, five years after Juliette Gordon Low started Girl Scouts in the United States."

Fast-forward over a century later and the treats have become part and parcel of our culture, catalyzing endless debates about top flavors and more.

If you’re craving some now, good news: Girl Scout cookie season in NYC begins in March!

And if the famous sweets are just not your cup of tea, you're in luck because New York's culinary scene is drenched with some of the most delicious cookies that can be found across the entire country. Check out our list of best cookies in NYC right here.