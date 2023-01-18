New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Girl Scout cookies
Photograph: Shutterstock

Behold New York state's favorite Girl Scout cookie

According to official data, Thin Mints are the most popular Girl Scots cookies around here.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Everyone everywhere loves a good Girl Scout cookie, but, it turns out your favorite flavor of the treat might be tied to the state that you live in.

According to data from Girl Scouts and Google Trends, the most popular option in New York is the Thin Mints box (it claims 30% of Google search traffic!), followed by the Samoa (22% of search traffic). Earning 11% of all Google search traffic, the least favorite cookie seems to be the Do-si-dos, the peanut butter-filled sandwich featuring two oatmeal cookies (honestly, it is delicious!).

When diving into the findings more, differences within New York counties are pretty striking. In Eastern New York, for example, Thin Mints hold strong, but Samoas are actually the most popular choice on the west side of the state.

Interestingly enough, according to the survey, Thin Mints are actually the overall favorite across all the United States. 

The survey results follow Girl Scout's introduction of an entirely new cookie, the Raspberry Rally, which is actually going to be sold exclusively online. The new entry is made with a thin, crispy cookie that is infused with raspberry flavor, is then dipped in chocolate coating and actually looks like a Thin Mint—but certainly doesn't taste like one.

For the uninitiated, Girl Scout Cookies originated back in the 1910s, with girl members volunteering to bake them at home with their moms. According to the group's official website, "the sale of cookies to finance troop activities began as early as 1917, five years after Juliette Gordon Low started Girl Scouts in the United States."

Fast-forward over a century later and the treats have become part and parcel of our culture, catalyzing endless debates about top flavors and more.

If you’re craving some now, good news: Girl Scout cookie season in NYC begins in March!

And if the famous sweets are just not your cup of tea, you're in luck because New York's culinary scene is drenched with some of the most delicious cookies that can be found across the entire country. Check out our list of best cookies in NYC right here.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!