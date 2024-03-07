New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
a person with extensive jewelry and a crown
Photograph: by Janette Beckman, Courtesy of Fahey / Klein Gallery

Behold the most iconic jewelry from hip-hop history at The American Museum of Natural History

It’s an homage to the genre’s 50th year anniversary.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Advertising

If you know anything about hip-hop, then you understand that it’s not just a genre of music—it’s an entire lifestyle, complete with its own lexicon, fashion and accessories. 

The American Museum of Natural History is going to pay homage to some of the most iconic custom-made jewelry in hip-hop history with its exhibit “Ice Cold,” which opens May 9 in celebration of the genre’s 50th anniversary. 

RECOMMENDED: The best museum exhibitions in NYC right now

The exhibition will showcase jewelry from the 1980s until today and will include Slick Rick’s gem-encrusted crown, the Notorious B.I.G.’s gold ‘Jesus piece’, Nicki Minaj’s sparkling ‘Barbie’ pendant, and pieces from Erykah Badu, A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg, and Tyler, the Creator, among many other legendary pieces of bling, according to a press release. 

The exhibit is also going to highlight the evolution of hip-hop jewelry throughout the decades, starting with the oversized gold chains that were popular in the 80s, to the diamond and platinum pendants that were all the hype in the 90s, and all the way to the more colorful and flashy anything-goes type jewelry of the 2000s that has permeated even the most exclusive corners of high fashion. 

“Jewelry is a cornerstone of hip-hop culture and you can see the evolution of jewelry alongside the rise of hip-hop itself,” said Ice Cold guest curator Vikki Tobak. “From being a culture formed in communities and neighborhoods, and then stepping into its power and starting to impact global pop culture, hip-hop and its jewelry tell a bigger story. This exhibition explores that world of hip-hop’s culture of adornment and celebrates the pioneering artists and jewelers who made it all come together.”

The exhibit will appropriately be shown in the museum’s Allison and Roberto Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals, which houses two of the largest amethyst geodes on display anywhere in the world.

You can access the “Ice Cold” exhibit when it opens on May 9, which is included with a general admission ticket. You can get your tickets here

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Summer

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.