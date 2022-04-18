New York
NYC snow
Photograph: Shutterstock

Believe it or not, it might actually snow in New York tonight

Expect up to 11 inches of snow to hit some parts of the state.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
We can't believe we're reporting this after the splendid weekend we've just had weather-wise, but, according to the National Weather Service, there is a major snow storm heading our way tonight through tomorrow. Hope you didn't put away those winter coats quite yet!

Specifically, The New York Times reports that "snowfall of up to 11 inches is possible in some northern counties." Hence the winter storm warning, which will go into effect tonight at 6pm until tomorrow at Noon.

"Travel could be very difficult," reads the official advisory. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."

As if that's not enough, experts are warning that the heavy, wet snow could cause scattered power outages. "Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2 inches an hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches an hour at times," reads the warning.

Although we suggest you sit at home tonight, we understand the urge to go out. If that's the case, you might want to consult our list of best fireplace bars in town

We thought we put horrible weather behind us for the year but, alas, here we are again, warning you to stay safe, make sure to have enough food and water at home and not to panic. We're New Yorkers and clearly used to snow—albeit not usually towards the end of April.

