A lot of restaurants have opened lately with the stated goal of feeling like you’re in an intimate private residence, and Black Mountain has had that ambiance in residential Carroll Gardens since 2007. The cozy cabin has Adirondack chairs outside and home fires burning inside, where you can sip excellent varieties of its eponymous specialty with cheese and charcuterie.
In a town where functioning intercoms are considered an apartment amenity, New Yorkers seek niceties like fireplaces outside of the home. And this time of year, when sweaters replace ceiling fans and we’re already eyeing our jackets, gathering around a contained flame sounds more idyllic than ever. Whether they’re in a dive, a cocktail spot or a cold weather rooftop, these are the best fireplace bars in NYC.
