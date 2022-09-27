New York
Timeout

Lobby Bar at the Ludlow Hotel
NYC's best fireplace bars

You could say they're the city's hottest spots.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Amber Sutherland-Namako
In a town where functioning intercoms are considered an apartment amenity, New Yorkers seek niceties like fireplaces outside of the home. And this time of year, when sweaters replace ceiling fans and we’re already eyeing our jackets, gathering around a contained flame sounds more idyllic than ever. Whether they’re in a dive, a cocktail spot or a cold weather rooftop, these are the best fireplace bars in NYC.  

Best bars with fireplaces in NYC

Black Mountain Wine House
1. Black Mountain Wine House

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Gowanus
  • price 2 of 4

A lot of restaurants have opened lately with the stated goal of feeling like you’re in an intimate private residence, and Black Mountain has had that ambiance in residential Carroll Gardens since 2007. The cozy cabin has Adirondack chairs outside and home fires burning inside, where you can sip excellent varieties of its eponymous specialty with cheese and charcuterie.

2. Fraunces Tavern

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Financial District

Pour into the Whiskey Bar at Fraunces Tavern (the historic spot has a few distinct spaces, including the including the relatively new Piano Bar Upstairs) to sample more than 500 eponymous spirits in old-old-fashioned style. Large leather chairs are like an oversized embrace all warmed up by the elixirs and the fireplace. 

Mace
3. Mace

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Greenwich Village

One of NYC’s best bars, Mace has plenty to recommend it year-round. The multi-award-winning bar has relocated a few times to reach this largest yet, West Village address, and its fireplace is particularly attractive when the temperatures drop. 

Lobby Bar at the Bowery Hotel

5. Lobby Bar at the Bowery Hotel

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • East Village
  • price 4 of 4

Meet out-of-towners around the handsome mantle at The Bowery Hotel’s elegant lobby bar. Cumulus couches and chairs fill the antique-y, old-money space that seems to require classic cocktails on cold winter nights. 

Jimmy

6. Jimmy

  • Bars
  • Hotel bars
  • Tribeca
  • price 4 of 4

Rooftop bars are certainly more associated with summer, but the fireplace at Jimmy on the 18th floor of the ModernHaus hotel makes a great case for the season to last all year. Warm up with skyline views and seasonal cocktails like the spiced pumpkin mule. 

Read more
Clover Club
7. Clover Club

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Carroll Gardens
  • price 2 of 4

Low-profile leather banquettes and candle-topped tables line Clover Club up front, its long, excellent bar is in the middle and an intimate, wood-paneled space in the back (often used for private parties) has its very own fireplace. 

McSorley’s Old Ale House
9. McSorley’s Old Ale House

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

Choose your McSorley’s Dark or McSorley’s Light Ale and gather ‘round the flames at one of NYC’s most historic–and certainly its most literally named–bars. One of the the oldest in NYC, the Ale House famed for sawdust on its floor is also lined with vintage photos and bursting with local stories.

Art Bar
12. Art Bar

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

Art Bar’s been open for more than 30 years, and it shows. But its well-worn, bohemian look makes it even easier to sink into lounge chairs around the fireplace in the back room. Select beer, wine and well drinks are $5 at happy hour from 4-7pm and four hot cocktails are also on the menu. 

Fine & Rare
14. Fine & Rare

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Midtown East
  • price 2 of 4

Every bit of flare and fancy at Fine & Rare harkens back to Old New York, including its mid century-style Chesterfield sofas, Art Deco wallpaper and vintage teller windows sourced from the nearby Grand Central Terminal. Its retro glam truly sparks around the distinctive fireplace. 

The Flower Shop
15. The Flower Shop

  • Bars
  • American
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Other bars may have the look of a 1970s house party, but the Flower Shop actually seems like one. On the top floor: A restaurant with wood-paneled walls and a fish tank behind the bar. And while the grown-ups dine upstairs, you’ll want to sneak down to the basement. That retro-cool crowd—drinking beer, playing pool and gossiping among the space’s vintage photographs, floral upholstery and bubblegum-pink fireplace—brings the theme to life.

