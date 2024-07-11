Five years after New Yorkers mourned the closure of the go-to commuter hangout Tracks Raw Bar & Grill inside of Penn Station, 6qsft reports that the beloved drinking den will officially reopen at the Long Island Rail Road Concourse at the station by the end of the year.

Although no longer by Tracks 18 and 19, the new 3,150-square-foot bar will look and feel like its original predecessor: expect the train-themed decor to pepper the space alongside vintage murals and more. Patrons will also have direct access to the newly renovated Penn 1 and Penn 2 office towers, according to 6sqft.

Menu-wise, classic bar food like wings and oysters will be on offer alongside steaks and more.

Back in 2019, Tracks was forced to relocate across from Madison Square Garden on 31st Street to accommodate for the massive reconstruction project taking over Penn Station. According to Our Town, that location will stay put, albeit rebranded.

Co-partners and brothers Michael and Patrick O'Brien will continue managing the 31st Street drinking den alongside majority owner Bruce Caulfield but they will not be part of the Penn Station location or the Tracks bar that's opening inside Grand Central Madison later this year, reports Our Town.

"Tracks has always been more than just a bar—it’s a piece of New York’s history," Caulfield said to Our Town. "We’re thrilled to bring back the cozy atmosphere and exceptional hospitality that made it a favorite for commuters and locals alike."

Between this bit of news and updates regarding the opening of a second L&B Spumoni Gardens location in Dumbo, our excitement levels are currently through the roof. Keep it going, New York!