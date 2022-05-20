Beloved Japanese store Daiso is opening its first-ever Manhattan location

Japanese discount store Daiso already operates locations in Queens and Brooklyn—but it's now time for it to invade Manhattan as well.

The beloved chain is slated to open its 4,800-square-foot space at 220 East 57th Street by Third Avenue this July. The store will officially be the largest one of its kind in town—even bigger than the one that opened in Industry City to much fanfare this past February. (The other New York location opened at the Shops at Skyview Center in Flushing back in 2019.)

If you're unfamiliar with the shop, you might want to peruse its cute Instagram account. Shoppers will get to browse through delicious Japanese snacks, items for the home, inexpensive toys, affordable cosmetics, useful baking and arts-and-crafts tools, tableware, stationery, organizing products and more much. You'll basically leave with a ton of stuff that you never thought you needed but can't wait to use around your home. The best part? The prices: most items average out at around $1.99.

Given the fact that Daiso operates 3,620 stores in Japan, plus 2,272 others around the world (including 80 in the United States), you can rest assured that the company knows exactly what it is doing.

Word to the wise: Daiso store grand openings are known to be fairly popular occurrences—so be sure to set a lot of time aside if you're planning on visiting on launch day (we'll share details on specific dates when we have them!).

