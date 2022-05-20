New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Daiso
Photograph: Shutterstock

Beloved Japanese store Daiso is opening its first-ever Manhattan location

The shop will launch in Midtown East this July.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Japanese discount store Daiso already operates locations in Queens and Brooklyn—but it's now time for it to invade Manhattan as well. 

The beloved chain is slated to open its 4,800-square-foot space at 220 East 57th Street by Third Avenue this July. The store will officially be the largest one of its kind in town—even bigger than the one that opened in Industry City to much fanfare this past February. (The other New York location opened at the Shops at Skyview Center in Flushing back in 2019.)

If you're unfamiliar with the shop, you might want to peruse its cute Instagram account. Shoppers will get to browse through delicious Japanese snacks, items for the home, inexpensive toys, affordable cosmetics, useful baking and arts-and-crafts tools, tableware, stationery, organizing products and more much. You'll basically leave with a ton of stuff that you never thought you needed but can't wait to use around your home. The best part? The prices: most items average out at around $1.99. 

Given the fact that Daiso operates 3,620 stores in Japan, plus 2,272 others around the world (including 80 in the United States), you can rest assured that the company knows exactly what it is doing.

Word to the wise: Daiso store grand openings are known to be fairly popular occurrences—so be sure to set a lot of time aside if you're planning on visiting on launch day (we'll share details on specific dates when we have them!).

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.