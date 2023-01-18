It will eventually join the chain’s other locations in NYC and beyond

Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart, “the largest Asian supermarket chain in America” has boomed into oodles of locations near and far over the past 41 years. Its next address is likely on the Upper East Side, according to real estate news publication The Real Deal.

The space is on the ground floor of a residential building at 223 East 86th Street between Second and Third avenues, the outlet says, writing that plans will continue over the next several months in advance of its opening.

RECOMMENDED: Four things to know about the brand new Whole Foods on Wall Street

News of another new location, this one back in Queens’ Long Island City, made the rounds in October. That outpost has opened in a former Stop & Shop.

The 86th Street outpost anchors a 13-story residential building, according to The Real Deal.

Those outside of H Mart’s areas of operation might be familiar with Michelle Zauner’s highly-regarded 2021 book Crying in H Mart. It was one of NYC’s most popular library books in 2022, and the Yorkville branch is less than half a mile away from this planned future site.

Time Out has reached out for additional information and we will update you when we hear back.