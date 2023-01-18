New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
H Mart Stock
Photograph: Courtesy of Shutterstock

Beloved supermarket H Mart inks space on the Upper East Side

It will eventually join the chain’s other locations in NYC and beyond

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart, “the largest Asian supermarket chain in America” has boomed into oodles of locations near and far over the past 41 years. Its next address is likely on the Upper East Side, according to real estate news publication The Real Deal

The space is on the ground floor of a residential building at 223 East 86th Street between Second and Third avenues, the outlet says, writing that plans will continue over the next several months in advance of its opening. 

RECOMMENDED: Four things to know about the brand new Whole Foods on Wall Street

News of another new location, this one back in Queens’ Long Island City, made the rounds in October. That outpost has opened in a former Stop & Shop.

The 86th Street outpost anchors a 13-story residential building, according to The Real Deal. 

Those outside of H Mart’s areas of operation might be familiar with Michelle Zauner’s highly-regarded 2021 book Crying in H Mart. It was one of NYC’s most popular library books in 2022, and the Yorkville branch is less than half a mile away from this planned future site.

Time Out has reached out for additional information and we will update you when we hear back. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!