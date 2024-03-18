To celebrate the release of his third studio album Honeymind, set to drop on May 31, Broadway darling Ben Platt will take over the refurbished Palace Theatre for a three-week residency from May 28 through June 15.

All 18 performances will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, who also collaborated with Platt on the critically acclaimed revival of Parade, for which the actor earned a Tony nomination in 2023.

Just as exciting Platt's actual act is the venue chosen for the residency. The Palace Theatre, located at 1564 Broadway near 47th Street, is a classic Broadway venue that began as a Vaudeville theater in 1913. It has been closed for a series of renovations and restorations since 2018; when it finally reopens, the landmarked venue will be 30 feet higher up than before, as the result of a raising project meant to add ground-floor retail space to the address.

Rendering: Courtesy of DKC/O&M

The importance of the stage he's going to occupy isn't lost on Platt himself.

"It is far beyond my wildest imagination to play a residency of my own music in a house as storied as the Palace," the 30-year-old actor said in an official statement. "I feel blessed to be part of the theater community, and to have the opportunity to perform as myself and from my own perspective on a Broadway stage is one of the greatest honors of my life. I can’t wait to introduce my new record on the beautifully revived stage. My hope is to bridge my musical theater roots that I hold so dear with the world of classic Americana songwriting that I’ve fallen so deeply in love with."

Audience members can expect Platt to perform tracks from his upcoming album alongside selections from his 2021 collection Reverie and 2019's Sing to Me Instead—"as well as a few surprises," reads an official press release. (Dare we say…special guests?)

Tickets for Platt's upcoming residency are currently available right here.