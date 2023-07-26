Do not attempt to leave the dancefloor...because Beyoncé's almost here! Yes, after getting all of Europe heated since May 2023, The Renaissance World Tour—one of the most-anticipated summer concerts and festivals of the year—is finally making its way to the New York area this summer with a pair of shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.

Whether you already scored Beyoncé tickets or are still desperately refreshing those third-party ticket sites, we have all the intel to get you prepped for the big show. So grab your bedazzled cowgirl hat, slap on some fringe and let the "Summer Renaissance" begin!

What time will Beyoncé come on stage?



The actual time that Queen Bey takes the stage in all of her diva glory has fluctuated throughout the Renaissance tour, with some of the North American dates starting as early as 8:30pm and others as late as 9:10pm. (For reference, this writer attended the Toronto show at Rogers Centre earlier this month, which saw Beyoncé begin performing at 8:55pm.) Our advice? Play it safe and have your butt in your seat by 8:15pm.

What time do doors open at the MetLife Stadium?

Studio gates open at 5:30pm for the MetLife shows on July 29 and 30.

What’s the full setlist?



Not every gig has been identical to the one before it, but here's a rough framework of the songs that Mrs. Carter plays during the career-spanning set. The tracks are clustered together, with several breaks and video interludes throughout the show to give Bey enough time for her glorious costume changes.



OVERTURE

"Dangerously in Love 2"

"Flaws and All"

"1+1" / "I'm Going Down"

"I Care"

RENAISSANCE

"I'm That Girl"

"Cozy"

"Alien Superstar"

"Lift Off"



MOTHERBOARD

"Cuff It"

"Energy"

"Break My Soul"



OPULENCE

"Formation"

"Diva"

"Run the World (Girls)"

"My Power"

"Black Parade"

"Savage Remix"

"Partition"



ANOINTED

"Church Girl"

"Get Me Bodied"

"Before I Let Go"

"Rather Die Young"

"Love on Top"

"Crazy in Love"

"Plastic Off the Sofa"

"Virgo's Groove"

"Naughty Girl"

"Move"

"Heated"

MIND CONTROL

"America Has a Problem"

"Pure/Honey"

"Summer Renaissance"

Who is supporting Beyoncé at New York’s MetLife Stadium?



Girl, it's Beyoncé. She is the opening act, the main act, the encore, all of the above.

Are there any tickets left?



Yes, tickets are still available for both nights on verified ticket sellers like Ticketmaster, ranging from $300-plus for seats at the 300s level to $3,750-5,000 for the VIP section close to the stage.

What’s MetLife Stadium’s bag policy?

There is a clear bag policy at MetLife: guests are required to carry their belongings in clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that are 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or less in size. Smaller purses and clutch-style handbags that are 4.5" x 6.5" or less in size are also permitted. "All bags and other permissible items will be subject to multiple screenings prior to entering MetLife," per the stadium.

What time does the Beyonce concert end?



Again, just like the start time, the end time has varied throughout the tour but on average, Beyoncé performs for a hearty two-and-a-half hours each concert, which puts the end time at around 11pm.

How much does parking cost?

Cars are $40, buses and RVs are $160 and, if you’re going in style, a limousine is $100. The parking lots will open five hours prior to the start of the show, so that’s 3pm.