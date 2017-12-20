  • News
Binge the entire season of the Twin Peaks revival at MoMA for free next month

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Wednesday December 20 2017, 5:26pm

Photograph: Courtesy the Museum of Modern Art

When you’re too warm (okay, lazy) to go out and brave the cold in NYC, one of the best things to do in winter is to start a new TV show marathon. The Museum of Modern Art understands this, which is why the venue is hosting a three-day screening of a very noteworthy (and mind blowing) 2017 revival: Twin Peaks: The Return.

Starting Friday, January 5, at 6pm, the museum will show parts one through four of David Lynch’s continued (and still campy) storyline. That's followed by episodes five through 11 on Saturday, January 6, and parts 12 through 18 on Sunday, January 7 (screenings start at 2pm on both days).

Best of all, you can sit and watch the Showtime series for free! Yeah, that four-letter word is enough to coax us out of our apartments and do just about anything. Check out MoMA's full film event calendar here

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

