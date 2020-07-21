Black Tap launches pop-up with CrazyShakes to-go for the first time

The restaurant's Instagram-famous shakes as well as burgers will be available for takeout.

Back in 2015, Black Tap’s over-the-top, Insta-famous shakes and stacked burgers lured countless New Yorkers and tourists to the restaurant’s original Soho location. While the lines are long gone and indoor dining is still on pause as New York City fights to control the current health crisis, the global chain is launching a pop-up on Broome Street called Black Tap Singles & Doubles on Thursday, July 23.

The biggest news? For the first time, Black Tap’s towering CrazyShakes will be available to-go in New York. The 16-ounce desserts come in a plastic container with a large plastic sleeve to catch everything from chocolate chips, brownies, cereal and even an ice cream bar. The Strawberry Shortcake will be a new flavor for the Big Apple market and there’s also a Salted Dulce de Leche, a new classic shake flavor added to the lineup. You can bring them to a park or home—if you can beat the city’s current heat wave.

“It’s a response to the changing times,” says Stephen Parker, Black Tap’s corporate chef. “It’s a faster format that gives everybody more flexibility. It’s easier for everyone.”

Since reaching peak Instagram fame, Black Tap has had to find ways to keep offering more than its popular shakes. Earlier this year, the team rolled out its first vegan milkshake. The burger options also now include turkey and Wagyu beef. For the pop-up, all the burgers are available as singles or doubles to make them easier to eat (typical burgers are 7 ounces but the singles are half that size in weight).

Black Tap, which has 10 international locations, also picked up tips on running a restaurant during an ongoing health crisis. Parker mentions the Singapore location as a model: employees and vendors have their temperatures checked regularly, sanitizer sits on a table for 3-4 minutes minimum and there are separate teams working in shifts so that if anyone does become sick, the restaurant doesn’t put its entire staff at risk.

Outdoor dining will also launch (without tableside service but you can order takeout) on the same day and the pop-up is expected to stay open all summer and perhaps longer.

Black Tap is located at 529 Broome St., New York, NY 10013

